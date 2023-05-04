Pacific Western Bank Issues Update – PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In light of recent reporting regarding strategic actions, PacWest Bancorp PACW (the “Company”) provides the following update:



Our message remains consistent with what was conveyed last week with earnings. As previously announced, the Company has explored strategic asset sales, including moving the $2.7 billion Lender Finance loan portfolio to held for sale in 1Q23. This planned sale remains on track and upon completion will accelerate our CET1 capital ratio to 10%+ (from 9.21% at 1Q23). Additionally, in accordance with normal practices the Company and its Board of Directors continuously review strategic options. Recently, the Company has been approached by several potential partners and investors – discussions are ongoing. The company will continue to evaluate all options to maximize shareholder value.

The bank has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows following the sale of First Republic Bank and other news. Core customer deposits have increased since March 31, 2023, with total deposits totaling $28 billion as of May 2, 2023 with insured deposits totaling 75% vs. 71% at quarter end and 73% as of April 24, 2023. In addition, the company recently paid down $1 billion of borrowings with our excess liquidity. Our cash and available liquidity remains solid and exceeded our uninsured deposits, representing 188% as of May 2, 2023.

At the beginning of the year, the Company announced a new strategic plan designed to maximize shareholder value by focusing on various elements, including strengthening our community bank focus, growing our HOA business, exiting non-core products, and improving our operational efficiency. We have been executing this strategy and have accelerated many of these goals in response to recent market volatility in the banking industry.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver,…