PACT should do extra in 2023, McTaggart says

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart delivers his New Year message

(CNS): The PACT Government must do more this year to help boost the “sluggish local economy” and help families and businesses through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said in a New Year message to the country. The Progressives leader said 2023 was likely to be a year of continued anxiety, given the increase in crime and the remaining economic uncertainties, but the opposition would push the government to do more.

“The government needs to end its complacency over the economic future of our islands and put in place the measures we have been advocating to drive future economic growth,” McTaggart said in his video message.

He said that as the cost of living has skyrocketed over the last 12 months, many people will be fearful for their jobs or their businesses or losing their homes this year. More must be done, he said, and throughout 2023 the Progressives would continue…