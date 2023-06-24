Padmakumar Nair, CEO & Co-Founder at Ennoventure Inc., accepted into Forbes Busi… – Press Release

Padmakumar Nair, CEO & Co-founder at Ennoventure Inc., a leading SaaS-based company specialising in covert anti-counterfeit solutions, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

Padmakumar Nair was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Padmakumar Nair into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

“It’s a great privilege to be a member of the Forbes Business Council to forge new partnerships with industry leaders and drive the noble cause of fighting the menace of counterfeiting with cutting-edge anti-counterfeiting solutions.”- Padmakumar Nair

