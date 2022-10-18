Pageant queen accused of making ‘explosive’ scene

Tiffany Conolly is she was crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe (from social media)

(CNS): One of two men allegedly assaulted by pageant queen Tiffany Conolly (24) described a “chaotic and explosive situation” late on a Sunday night one year ago when the young woman came to his house looking for his son. The victim, who was the first witness in the trial of this year’s Miss Cayman Islands Universe on several counts of assault and damage to property, told the court he was shocked by the events that night when she punched, bit, kicked and head-butted him and his son as she tried to gain entry to their home.

The West Bay resident and local businessman gave a harrowing and detailed account of the night when he was physically assaulted by Conolly, who had just broken up with his son following a short relationship. He described an unprovoked attack that began almost as soon as he opened the door to her but refused her entry, telling her it was late and that she should go…