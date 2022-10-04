Pageant queen turns into CAL’s fourth feminine flyer

(CNS): Miss World Cayman Islands Leanni Tibbetts has become the fourth woman to become a pilot with Cayman Airways, having successfully completed the local airline’s recruitment and training programme. She and Nathan Myers, who both joined Cayman Airways in May and passed their flight training last month, are the newest first officers on the Twin Otter fleet operated by Cayman Airways Express.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two very talented and qualified Caymanian pilots to the Cayman Airways family and we look forward to watching them advance up the ranks to Captain of the B737-8 jet fleet,” said Captain Dave Scott, Executive VP of Operations and Chief Operations Officer.

Eight Caymanian pilots, including Myers and Tibbetts, were recently offered the position of first officer on the Twin Otter fleet, and the other six will be going through the required Ground School Training in the coming months. Acting Chief Pilot Captain Gary Hydes noted that the…