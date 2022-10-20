Pageant runner-up now in ready for Miss Universe

Chloe Powery-Doxey, First Runner-up in the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant

(CNS): With the reigning Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Tiffany Conolly (24), in the middle of an ongoing trial for assault and damage to property, which has been adjourned until 5 December, the local pageant committee has said it is consulting with the Miss Universe Organization over her participation. In a short statement about the situation caused by Conolly being allowed to compete in the local contest while facing criminal charges, committee officials said First Runner-up Chloe Powery-Doxey is ready to step in.

“Our succession plan has always been that if a reigning queen is unable to complete her reign or perform her duties for any reason, there is a first runner-up who is ready to assume the role,” the committee stated in relation to Powery, who also won Miss Best Legs.

While claiming they were unable to comment on the current legal proceedings relating to Conolly, committee…