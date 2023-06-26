PagerDuty Named a Leader in Process-Centric AIOps – PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) – Press Release

PagerDuty receives highest possible score in adoption criterion and “goes beyond alerting to automate processes and workflows that accelerate resolutions” according to report

PagerDuty, Inc. PD, a global leader in digital operations management, today announced Forrester Research, Inc. named PagerDuty a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 report. PagerDuty AIOps is a solution that ingests and normalizes events from any source, and extracts signal from the noise to provide powerful context and noise reduction at scale. PagerDuty AIOps is part of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud℠, an AI-powered platform to help enterprise companies cross the modern operations chasm.

In Forrester’s evaluation, PagerDuty received the highest score possible in the following criteria:

Current Offering: Service Map Maintenance Automation and Remediation Prediction and Probability Dashboard and reporting capabilities Incident/Service Disrupt Detection + Mitigation Intelligent and Suggestive Alerting Event Noise Reduction ​Infrastructure and Operations Management Data Optimization

Strategy:

As the Forrester report states, “PagerDuty goes beyond alerting to automate processes and workflows that accelerate resolutions… Normalizing event data and enriching it with remediation-specific data powers automation workflows throughout the PagerDuty platform. PagerDuty mobilizes teams during an incident by automatically adding chat-driven operations (ChatOps) channels, setting up conference bridges, and sending status updates.” The report also states, “Reference customers praised PagerDuty’s event noise reduction with one calling its Event Intelligence ‘very powerful.’ PagerDuty is a good fit for enterprises with diverse technologies that will remain in place or must integrate into a common platform that can drive automation and eliminate low-value work.”

PagerDuty AIOps expands on the company’s…