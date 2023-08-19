Pain Management Devices Market size to grow by USD 2.70 billion from 2022 to 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The pain management devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,705.68 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Pain management devices market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape – The pain management devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer pain management devices in the market are Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., DJO Global Inc., ICU Medical Inc., InfuTronix, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Medtronic Plc, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Moog Inc., Nevro Corp., OMRON Corp., Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corp., and Theragen Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Abbott Laboratories – The company offers pain management devices such as Proclaim SCS system.

B.Braun SE – The company offers pain management devices such as Contiplex C continuous nerve block sets.

Becton Dickinson and Co. – The company offers pain management devices such as BD Alaris PK Plus syringe pump.

For details on the company and its offerings

Pain Management Devices Market – Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal disorder, cancer, facial and migraine, and others), product…