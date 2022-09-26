Pakistan floods: Youngsters face a brand new catastrophe — diarrhea, dengue and different waterborne illnesses

WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES AND VIDEO IN THIS STORY ARE DISTURBING



Sindh province, Pakistan

CNN

—



The baby sleeps listlessly on the hospital bed, her frail and dehydrated body fighting for survival. Next to her lies a motionless infant wrapped in a white cloth, who died just minutes earlier.

One hour later, another child succumbs to her illness. Her weeping grandmother watches in despair as doctors also wrap her in white.

The children died from cholera, an acute diarrheal illness contracted by drinking water contaminated with bacteria.

And they were not the only ones.

More than 10 children die every day at the Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital in Pakistan’s Sindh province alone, according to doctors at the facility – all from water-related ailments stemming from this summer’s devastating floods that submerged a third of the country.

…