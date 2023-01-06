Pakistan maintain on to safe thrilling draw in opposition to New Zealand

New Zealand took four wickets in the final session to raise hopes of victory

Second Test, Karachi (day five of five): New Zealand: 449 & 277-5d (Bracewell 74*, Blundell 74) Pakistan: 408 & 304-9: Sarfaraz 118; Bracewell 4-75 Match drawn Scorecard

Pakistan clung on for a thrilling draw on the final day of the second Test against New Zealand to ensure the two-match series ended level at 0-0.

All four results were possible going into the final hour but a flurry of wickets saw the Black Caps push for the win amid increasing gloom in Karachi.

They only needed one more wicket when bad light stopped play with Pakistan 304-9, 15 runs short of their target.

The first Test, also in Karachi, ended as a draw last month.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was the pick of the batters with a battling 118, while Michael Bracewell took 4-75 with the ball for New Zealand.

The hosts began the day on 0-2 needing 319 runs to secure the win but slipped to 80-5 before lunch.

A 123-run partnership between Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz raised…