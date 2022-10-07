Pakistan to launch The Girls’s League in March 2023

The Women’s League will join the Big Bash League in Australia and The Hundred in England as women’s franchise leagues, but no Pakistan players were selected in either competition in 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced it will launch a new Twenty20 tournament called The Women’s League in March 2023.

It will run from 3-18 March, with four city-based teams building squads of 12 local and six overseas players.

There will be 12 league matches and a final, which will take place the day before the Pakistan Super League final, with all games played in Rawalpindi.

It could clash external-link with the first edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I am delighted to announce the women’s league. This league will attract young women cricketers to this great sport and help our current players further enhance their skills when they will get to share dug-outs with the overseas players.

“The league will feature present and past trailblazers in women’s…