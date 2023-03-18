Pakistan Tremendous League: Lahore Qalandars edge Multan Sultans in thriller to win title

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a run-out to secure the title

Lahore Qalandars 200-6 (20 overs): Shafique 65 (40), Shaheen 44 (15); Mir 3-24 Multan Sultans 199-8 (20 overs): Rossouw 52 (32); Shaheen 4-51 Lahore Qalandars won by one run Scorecard

Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by one run in a thrilling final to secure back-to-back Pakistan Super League titles.

Needing four off the last ball, Khushdil Shah was run out attempting a third run to force a super over as Sultans finished on 199-8 in Lahore.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-51 after smashing 44 off 15 balls to help his side post 200-6.

Qalanders also beat Sultans in last year’s final.

“We reached the final again and won the title for a second time so that’s a reward for teamwork,” said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen.

“We played well in the final but it was a tense win.”

After winning the toss, Qalanders reached 95-1 before losing four wickets for 17 runs, including the dismissal of England batter…