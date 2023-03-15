Pakistan Tremendous League: Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs to e book remaining spot

West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell took 3-20 as Lahore Qalandars collapsed to 76 all out

Multan Sultans 160-5 (20 overs): Pollard 57 (34); Rauf 3-34 Lahore Qalandars 76 (14.3 overs): Cottrell 3-20, Mir 2-12 Multan Sultans won by 84 runs

Multan Sultans secured their place in the Pakistan Super League final as they thrashed defending champions Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs in Lahore.

Having made 160-5 from their 20 overs, Multan produced a sensational bowling performance to bowl Lahore out for 76.

West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell took 3-20, while England’s Sam Billings was Lahore’s top scorer with 19.

Lahore still have a chance to qualify for the final when they play in the second eliminator on Friday.

It is a third consecutive PSL final for Multan, who will play the winners of that second eliminator – where Lahore will face the winners of Thursday’s game between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United – in the final on Sunday 19 March.

