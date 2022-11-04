Pakistan v Eire girls’s ODI: Sidra Amin hits 176 as hosts cruise to victory

Pakistan 335-3 (50 overs): Amin 176, Muneeba 107; Kelly 2-62 Ireland 207 (49.3 overs): Delany 69, Prendergast 29; Dar 3-34, Fatima 2-24 Pakistan won by 128 runs Full scoreboard

Pakistan beat Ireland by 128 runs in their opening women’s one-day international in Lahore.

Opener Sidra Amin hit a Pakistan ODI record unbeaten 176 and Muneeba Ali also struck a century as Pakistan posted 335-3.

Captain Laura Delany was the top Irish scorer with 69 as they fell well short.

The game went ahead after security advice following an attack on Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Thursday.

The incident, which saw former the former Pakistan cricket captain shot in the leg, occurred approximately 150km (93 miles) outside of Lahore, where three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals between the sides are taking place.

On Ireland’s first-ever tour of Pakistan, the hosts elected to bat first and scored a scintillating total of 335, aided by Amin’s 176 not out.

The opener’s tally included 20 fours…