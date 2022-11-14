Pakistan v Eire: Hosts win by six wickets to degree three-match T20 sequence at 1-1

Amy Hunter top-scored for Ireland with 36

Ireland v Pakistan, 2nd of three T20s Ireland 118-7 (17 overs): Hunter 36, Prendergast 20; Dar 2-19, Sandhu 2-21 Pakistan 121-4 (16 overs): Javeria 35, Dar 28, Naseem 25 Pakistan won by six wickets Scorecard external-link

Pakistan beat Ireland by six wickets in a rain-hit low-scoring T20 match between the sides in Lahore to level the three-match series at 1-1.

The match was reduced to 17 overs a side and Ireland were restricted to 118-7, Amy Hunter top-scoring with 36 and Orla Prendergast contributing 20.

Pakistan bowlers Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets apiece.

Javeria Khan (35), Dar (28) and Ayesha Naseem (25) helped the hosts chase down the total with an over to spare.

With Ireland having won the first match between the sides on Saturday, the teams will contest the series decider at the same venue on Wednesday.

Put into bat, Ireland lost opener Gaby Lewis in the third over, but Hunter went on to make her 36 off just 39 balls and Prendergast…