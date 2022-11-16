Pakistan v Eire T20: Delany hails ‘fearless’ Eire’s historic sequence triumph

Gaby Lewis’ 46-ball 71 helped Ireland post 169 in Lahore before the hosts were bowled out for 133

Ireland captain Laura Delany hailed the team’s “fearless” display as they clinched an historic T20 series victory in Pakistan.

Opener Gaby Lewis’ 46-ball 71 helped Ireland post 169 with the hosts bowled out for 133 in 18.5 overs as the tourists secured a 2-1 series triumph.

“It’s great to have such a young side. There’s a lot of energy. The girls are fearless,” said the Ireland skipper.

“Our batting was absolutely brilliant. We really took the powerplay apart.”

Lewis’ fellow opener Amy Hunter scored 40 off 35 balls as their 110-run first-wicket stand laid the foundations and with Orla Prendergast chipping in with 37, the Irish women produced their best ever T20 total in clinching a first overseas series triumph.

‘Record-breaking partnership’

“Amy and Gaby has a brilliant partnership. I think it’s a record-breaking partnership [for Ireland],” added the Ireland captain.

“And we kept that…