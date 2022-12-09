Pakistan v England: Abrar Ahmed takes seven wickets on Take a look at debut

Abrar Ahmed took the first seven England wickets to fall

Second Test, Multan (day one of five) England 281: Duckett 63 (49), Pope 60 (61); Abrar 7-114 Pakistan 107-2: Babar 61* (76) Pakistan trail by 174 runs Scorecard

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took a sensational seven wickets on debut to bowl England out for 281 on the first day of the second Test in Multan.

The 24-year-old took advantage of a pitch offering excessive turn to record the best figures by any spinner on Test debut for 14 years.

When he took the first seven wickets to fall he was on course to become the first bowler to take all 10 in an innings on Test debut.

But Zahid Mahmood nipped in with the last three, still ensuring that every England wicket fell to leg-spin.

Ben Duckett made 63 and Ollie Pope 60 for England, who at different stages lost four wickets for 17 runs and four for 50 after winning the toss.

In such conditions, England may rue an XI that includes four pace bowlers and only one frontline spinner in Jack…