Pakistan v England: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum are ‘pioneers’ – Paul Collingwood

England have won six of their previous seven Tests since Ben Stokes took charge

Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum are “pioneers” in their approach to Test cricket, according to England assistant Paul Collingwood.

England’s aggressive declaration at tea on the fourth day of the first Test set Pakistan 343 to win, with the home side closing on 80-2.

“Sometimes I think it’s crazy – in a good way,” said Collingwood.

“I know I would never have come up with some of the ideas Ben and Baz come up with. It’s great to see.”

England’s bold approach in the first Test in Rawalpindi is the continuation of the ultra-positive style that saw them win six out of seven matches in the home summer.

They have scored at 6.73 runs per over, the fastest rate of scoring ever in a Test by a team batting twice.

The tourists have constantly tinkered with their plans in the field, and their unconventional thinking included bowling almost exclusively bouncers with the new ball on the fourth evening.

“When it…