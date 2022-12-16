Pakistan v England: Ben Stokes’ aspect goal for historical past in Karachi

The England and Pakistan teams joined together for a joint photograph before the third Test in Karachi

Venue: Karachi Date: 17-21 December (05:00 GMT)

They call Karachi the ‘City of Lights’, but its greatest link to English cricket was a moment of near-darkness.

Their last visit here for a Test, 22 years ago, is famous for Nasser Hussain and Graham Thorpe running from the field, arm-in-arm, having inflicted Pakistan’s first defeat at the National Stadium and securing England a first series win in this country since 1961.

England now aim for history once more. Ben Stokes’ team are already the first England side to win two Tests on an away tour of Pakistan. No team has ever left this country with a 3-0 win.

This is the last stop on a landmark first visit to Pakistan in 17 years. For the first Test in Rawalpindi, England stayed in manicured…