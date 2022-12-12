Pakistan v England: Ben Stokes says vacationers’ victory will not be ‘simply one other collection win’

England have won eight out of nine Test matches since Ben Stokes became captain, having lost 11 of their previous 17.

Captain Ben Stokes says England know their victory in Pakistan is not “just another series win”.

England had not beaten Pakistan in a Test series outside the UK for 22 years and have never before won two Tests in an away series against them.

“We know what we’ve achieved, we know it’s a very special thing in English cricket,” said Stokes.

England had only ever won twice in 30 away Tests against Pakistan across 61 years before this tour.

The thrilling success in Multan came after a dramatic victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi to give Stokes’ team their second win in the space of a week.

“We don’t take it for granted, we know what we’ve come here and done, we know how hard it is to come to Pakistan,” the all-rounder told Test Match Special.

The win is England’s eighth in nine Tests since Stokes, 31, took over as captain. The series victory ends a run of three successive…