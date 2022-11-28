Pakistan v England: Brendon McCullum needs vacationers to proceed attacking method

Brendon McCullum has won six of his seven Tests as England coach

Venues: Rawalpindi, Multan & Karachi Dates: 1-5, 9-13 & 17-21 December

England will continue to play an aggressive brand of Test cricket during their three-match series in Pakistan, says coach Brendon McCullum.

Ben Stokes’ side won six out of seven Tests over the summer, but have not yet applied their new approach overseas.

“We’ll be pushing for results but we want to play entertaining cricket,” McCullum told BBC Sport.

“There may be a time where you risk losing to win and if Pakistan are good enough to beat us, that’s cool too.”

The former New Zealand captain added: “Our goal is to make Test cricket a sport which people want to turn on and be prepared to pay their money for, and they walk away entertained.

“With some of the conditions we’ll be faced with it might push us into that more aggressive style which we like…