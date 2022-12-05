Pakistan v England: Captain Ben Stokes praises ‘particular’ group of gamers after dramatic final-day win

Ben Stokes’ bold declaration at tea on day four set the platform for a dramatic victory

Captain Ben Stokes praised a “special” group of England players after they beat Pakistan for one of their greatest Test victories.

Jack Leach took the decisive wicket at the end of a nerve-shredding final day with only minutes remaining as the light rapidly faded in Rawalpindi.

It is only their third win in Pakistan and first for 22 years.

“I guess it’s one of those feelings that only sport can give you,” Stokes told BBC Test Match Special.

“The toil of everyone from the last session yesterday to everyone today, it’s one of those real group efforts to come out here and take 20 wickets.

“The way in which we operated today and the way that everyone threw themselves into the challenge of what we had to do was incredible.

“We’ve got a dressing room with some pretty sore bodies up there. But they’ve done it for each other and it’s a real sign of our dressing room at the moment.

“Everyone is doing what they…