Pakistan v England: Crawley, Duckett, Pope and Brook make tons of

Zak Crawley led the way with the first of England’s four centuries

First Test, Rawalpindi (day one of five) England 506-4: Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107, Brook 101* Pakistan: Yet to bat Scorecard

Four batters crashed hundreds as England piled up the runs on a scintillating first day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

On a historic occasion – England’s first Test in Pakistan for 17 years – the tourists broke records with some breath-taking batting.

Zak Crawley’s 122 included reaching three figures from 86 balls, the fastest Test hundred by an England opener.

Ben Duckett marked his first Test for six years with his maiden hundred, making 107 as the openers shared 233 for the first wicket.

When they fell, Ollie Pope picked up the baton with 108, adding 176 with Harry Brook, who stole the show by thrashing England’s third-fastest hundred of all time.

Brook made his first Test ton from 80 balls and took England to 506-4, the most runs any team has ever scored on the first day…