Pakistan v England: Harry Brook hundred offers vacationers lead in Karachi

Harry Brook has scored three centuries in his first four Tests

Third Test, Karachi (day two of five) Pakistan 304 (Babar 78, Salman 56) & 21-0 England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) Pakistan are 29 runs behind Scorecard

Harry Brook’s magnificent century helped England to a valuable lead over Pakistan on the second day of the third Test in Karachi.

Brook’s 111, his third hundred of the series, pushed the tourists to 354, a first-innings advantage of 50 runs.

England had been 58-3, 98-4 and then 145-5 when Brook was involved in the run out of captain Ben Stokes for 26.

But Brook shared a stand of 117 with Ben Foakes, who marked his recall with 64 after overturning being given out on nine.

Although Brook was lbw to Mohammad Wasim, Foakes added 51 with Mark Wood, while Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach eked out 30 for the last wicket.

Pakistan were given nine overs to survive in the fading light, reaching 21-0 to trail by 29.

England have already won the series 2-0 and are looking to become the first team…