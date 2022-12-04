Pakistan v England: Harry Brook & Will Jacks assist engineer England into robust place

Debutant Will Jacks took six wickets in Pakistan’s first innings

First Test, Rawalpindi (day four of five) England 657 all out (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 80-2 (Imam 43*) Pakistan need 263 more runs to win Scorecard

England’s first Test against Pakistan is set for a grandstand conclusion after an exhilarating fourth day in Rawalpindi.

An aggressive declaration at tea set the hosts 343 to win and England, bowling almost nothing but bouncers, struck with the new ball.

Abdullah Shafique was caught playing a rash pull and Ben Stokes got the huge wicket of Babar Azam, who was caught behind.

With Azhar Ali also having to retire hurt, Pakistan were effectively 25-3.

But Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel counter-attacked, taking Pakistan to 80-2, needing another 263 to win.

England had earlier bowled Pakistan out for 579 in their first innings, with off-spinner Will Jacks claiming 6-161 on debut.

The…