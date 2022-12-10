Pakistan v England: Hosts’ collapse offers vacationers management of second Take a look at in Multan

Ollie Robinson bowled Pakistan captain Babar Azam for England’s first wicket of the day

Second Test, Multan (day two of five) England 281 (Duckett 63, Pope 60; Abrar 7-114) & 202-5 (Duckett 79, Brook 74*; Abrar 3-81) Pakistan 202 (Babar 75, Shakeel 63; Leach 4-98) England lead by 281 runs Scorecard

England took control of the match and series thanks to a dramatic Pakistan collapse on day two of the second Test in Multan.

The home side lost eight wickets for 60 runs, at one stage including three for no runs, to slide to 202 all out.

After Babar Azam was bowled by Ollie Robinson for 75, Jack Leach took three wickets for an overall 4-98, while Joe Root and Mark Wood nipped in with two each.

When Leach had Saud Shakeel superbly caught by James Anderson for 63, it marked the left-arm spinner’s 100th wicket in Test cricket.

England’s growth of a first-innings lead of 79 was led by opener Ben Duckett, who was on course for a second century in as many matches before being bowled by Abrar Ahmed for 79.