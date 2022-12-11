Pakistan v England: Jack Leach strikes late blow on day three in Multan

Joe Root holds the catch to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq

Second Test, Multan (day three of five) England 281 (Duckett 63; Abrar 7-114) & 275 (Brook 108; Abrar 4-120) Pakistan 202 (Babar 75; Leach 4-98) & 198-4 (Imam 60, Shakeel 54*) Pakistan need 157 runs to win Scorecard

England struck late to break a crucial Pakistan partnership on the third day of the second Test in Multan.

Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel added 108 for the fourth wicket and took the hosts past halfway in their pursuit of 355.

But Jack Leach, who struggled throughout the day, had Imam edge a drive to Joe Root at slip for 60.

Shakeel remains on 54, the match tantalisingly poised, with Pakistan 157 runs short of their target on 198-4.

That Pakistan are even in the hunt is down to a poor England collapse in the morning session.

Despite Harry Brook completing his second century in as many Tests, captain Ben Stokes’ dismissal sparked a capitulation of five wickets for 19 runs that left England 275 all out.

Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan…