Pakistan v England: Jack Leach thought well being would forestall 100-wicket milestone

England spinner Jack Leach believed his health would prevent him achieving the milestone of 100 Test wickets.

The left-armer, 31, reached the landmark on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan, taking 4-98 to help bowl the hosts out for 202.

Leach suffers from Crohn’s disease and contracted sepsis on England’s tour of New Zealand in 2019.

“There have been definite lows along the way, but it does make it all worth it,” he said.

Speaking to Test Match Special, Leach added: “It is amazing to think I have 100 Test wickets. It is a nice little milestone but I just really want to keep winning games with England and let the rest take care of itself.

“I feel I am getting better and better in Test cricket. I feel I am learning all the time.”

Leach was diagnosed with Crohn’s, a condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system, when he was 14.

On the New Zealand tour three years ago, Leach contracted…