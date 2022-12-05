Pakistan v England: James Anderson and Ollie Robinson lead vacationers to first-Take a look at win

England secured their first victory over Pakistan outside of the UK for 22 years

First Test, Rawalpindi (day five of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 268 (Anderson 4-36, Robinson 4-50) England won by 74 runs Scorecard

England pulled off one of their greatest victories with a 74-run win over Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

With the sun dropping at the end of a tension-filled final day, England took the final wicket with only minutes of light remaining.

In scenes reminiscent of England’s famous victory in the dark in Karachi in 2000, Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah lbw to leave Pakistan 268 all out, 75 short of their target of 343.

That England were in a position to win was thanks to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who gave a masterful exhibition of reverse-swing bowling to claim four wickets each.

Pakistan were defiant throughout. Saud Shakeel made 76, Mohammad…