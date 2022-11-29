Pakistan v England: James Anderson says vacationers could should be ‘inventive’

James Anderson has played five one-day internationals in Pakistan, but has not played in a Test

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Pace bowler James Anderson says England may have to be “creative” in order to win the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Pakistan have not lost any of the four matches played in Rawalpindi since Test cricket returned to the country.

Two of those have been draws – the match against Australia in March saw only 14 wickets fall.

Anderson told BBC Sport: “We’ve got a captain and coach that don’t want draws. We’re not playing for draws.”

Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have urged England to play with aggression since taking charge at the beginning of the summer.

The approach yielded six wins in seven matches but will now be challenged in the contrasting conditions…