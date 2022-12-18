Pakistan v England: Jonny Bairstow ought to come straight again in, says Harry Brook

Harry Brook is the first England batter to make three hundreds in his first four Tests

Harry Brook says Jonny Bairstow should go “straight back” into the England side when he has recovered from a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

Bairstow’s six hundreds is the most in Test cricket this year, despite him missing England’s last four matches.

Brook has made three centuries of his own since taking the place of his Yorkshire team-mate.

“Jonny is one of the best players, if not the best, in the world,” said 23-year-old Brook.

Bairstow was enjoying a stellar summer when he suffered an accidental fall while playing golf before the third Test against South Africa in September.

The injury to the 33-year-old gave Brook the opportunity to make his Test debut and claim a place in the England team that won the Twenty20 World Cup.

Brook has followed up with three hundreds in as many matches on the tour of Pakistan, the latest of which was a 111 that gave England a valuable 29-run lead on the second day…