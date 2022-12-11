Pakistan v England: Magic from James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wooden in Multan

Jimmy Anderson produced a beauty to bowl Mohammad Rizwan

England’s seam bowlers took turns to produce magic deliveries on day three of the second Test against Pakistan.

Having set the hosts 355 to win in Multan, England might have been getting a little edgy after failing to make any early inroads with the ball.

However, three stunning dismissals during the afternoon session put Ben Stokes’ side back on track for a series-clinching win.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after a 74-run win in Rawalpindi.

As has so often been the case over the years, it was Jimmy Anderson who made the initial breakthrough for England.

The 40-year-old was not used before lunch but soon made his mark once he was thrown the ball.

With Pakistan 66-0, Anderson angled the ball in to Mohammad Rizwan on a good length, the right-hander came forward to defend only to see the ball nip away off the seam – perhaps for the first time in the match – and hit the top of off stump external-link .

Anderson has a number of…