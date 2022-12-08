Pakistan v England: Marcus Trescothick says Ben Stokes’ workforce ‘simply getting began’

England will seal a series victory in Pakistan if they win the second Test in Multan

England are “just getting started” with their thrilling results and performances, according to assistant coach Marcus Trescothick.

“It is the start of a long journey when we are going to have some exciting cricket,” said Trescothick.

“You will see some young players really flourish and stand out.”

England will secure their first Test series win against Pakistan outside the UK in 22 years if they win the second Test in Multan, starting on Friday.

Former opener Trescothick, who played 76 Tests, was part of the last England squad to beat Pakistan away from home in 2000.

“This team is only getting started,” he said. “They are finding more opportunities and different ways of pushing the…