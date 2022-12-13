Pakistan v England: Mark Wooden contemplated Take a look at future throughout harm lay-off

Mark Wood took six wickets in England’s second-Test victory over Pakistan in Multan

England fast bowler Mark Wood wondered if he would only return to white-ball cricket during his long lay-off with an elbow injury.

Wood played his first Test since March in England’s series-clinching win over Pakistan in Multan.

It was also the 32-year-old’s first since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

“I desperately wanted to experience this, with Stokesy and Brendon. I’m pleased I stuck with it,” said Wood.

Wood has a history of injury problems, particularly an ankle issue which required multiple surgeries.

He missed the entire home summer this year after having two operations on his elbow.

The Durham man made his return in time for the T20 World Cup, but a hip injury caused him to miss the semi-final and final as England lifted the trophy in Australia. It also ruled him out of England’s win in the first Test in Pakistan.

“I wondered if I’d go white-ball only. At some my point my…