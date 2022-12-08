Pakistan v England: Mark Wooden returns however Ben Foakes misses out in Multan

Mark Wood last played a Test for England in March

Venue: Multan Dates: 9-13 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Pace bowler Mark Wood will return to the England team for the second Test against Pakistan, starting on Friday.

Wood, 32, replaces the injured Liam Livingstone in the only change from the side that won the first Test, meaning no place for Ben Foakes.

Regular wicketkeeper Foakes missed the first Test through illness and his stand-in Ollie Pope keeps the gloves.

England will seal their first series win against Pakistan outside of the UK for 22 years with victory in Multan.

Wood has not played a Test since March because of an elbow injury that kept him out of the home summer.

“Having someone in your squad who can bowl at 150 km/h is a massive bonus for any team around the world, especially as Pakistan is a very…