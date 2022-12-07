Pakistan v England: Ollie Pope might preserve wicket in second Take a look at in Multan

Ollie Pope (wearing pads) took a spectacular catch on the final day of England’s win in the first Test of the three-match series

Venue: Multan Dates: 9-13 December (05:00 GMT)

England are considering sticking with Ollie Pope behind the stumps for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan starting on Friday.

If Pope keeps the gloves, it will make room for fit-again paceman Mark Wood.

Pope stood in for the ill Ben Foakes for the thrilling first Test, which England won by 74 runs.

“We found ourselves in that situation and still picked a team that was strong enough to win. We’ll consider all our options,” captain Ben Stokes said.

Pope, 24, kept wicket for only the second time in Test cricket after Surrey team-mate Foakes was ruled out on the morning of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

He scored a century…