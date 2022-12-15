Pakistan v England: Ollie Robinson feared accidents would finish taking part in profession

Venue: Karachi Date: 17-21 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson feared his cricket career was over as he struggled for fitness during the first half of 2022.

A recurring back issue meant Robinson played only two first-class matches between January and the end of July.

He had five injections before making his England return in the second Test against South Africa in August.

“I kept coming back to full fitness, then getting an injury or illness, then another injury, he told BBC Sport.

“There were points when I didn’t think I was going to play for England again, or play cricket again.

“I thought ‘I might have to look at what else I can do here, I don’t think I’m going to be able to carry on playing cricket’.”

Robinson, 29, has taken 20 wickets in four Tests since making his return, including eight on the tour of Pakistan,…