Pakistan v England: Ollie Robinson says vacationers can win in all situations

Ollie Robinson (right) was player of the match in England’s first-Test win against Pakistan

Ollie Robinson says captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum are giving England the belief they can win in all conditions.

“The belief that we’ve got is unrivalled,” pace bowler Robinson said.

“The belief is that we can win on any pitch. We can score 1,000 runs and we can take 20 wickets.”

England’s rapid run-scoring in Rawalpindi broke a host of records. The 506-4 they piled up on day one was the highest in Test history and their match run-rate of 6.73 is the quickest any team batting twice has ever scored.

But perhaps more impressive was the creativity and persistence England showed to bowl Pakistan out on a pitch Robinson called the flattest he had seen.

Robinson took four wickets in Pakistan’s second innings as he and James Anderson gave a masterful exhibition of reverse-swing bowling on the final afternoon.

It is the latest performance in a successful return to Test cricket for…