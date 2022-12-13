Pakistan v England: Particular tour makes it really feel like cricket has come residence – Aatif Nawaz

Pakistan fans have held up signs thanking England players for visiting throughout the tour

As I sat down to begin my first commentary stint of this historic tour, I couldn’t help but smile. It felt like a significant moment.

England, my home, versus Pakistan, my heritage, for the very first time in Pakistan in 17 years.

Since Test cricket resumed in Pakistan in 2019, many teams have toured the country. Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, West Indies. But something about this England tour felt…special.

From the adulation shown to England’s stars to the anticipation of seeing ‘Bazball’ play out before their eyes, the sense of excitement among Pakistani fans has been palpable throughout.

Multiple locals have shown their appreciation for England’s players, most notably James Anderson and his legendary career. Fans have brandished signs thanking the England team for visiting.

My personal favourite moment was fans in the Fazal Mahmood enclosure in Multan belting out a chant of “Harry, Harry,…