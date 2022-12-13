Pakistan v England: Rawalpindi pitch for first Check rated ‘beneath common’

England sealed victory in the closing stages of the final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi pitch on which England won a memorable first Test against Pakistan has been rated as “below average” by the match referee.

Pitches for every international match are rated, with negative ratings resulting in demerit points, the accumulation of which could lead to a suspension of staging rights.

The below average rating has given Rawalpindi one demerit point.

It is the second time this year the ground has been given a demerit point.

The pitch for the drawn first Test between Pakistan and Australia in March was also rated as below average.

If a venue receives five demerit points in a five-year period, it will be suspended from hosting international cricket for 12 months.

The six ratings a pitch or outfield can be given are very good, good, average, below average, poor and unfit.

The flat pitch in Rawalpindi resulted in 1,768 runs being scored, the most in history for a Test played over…