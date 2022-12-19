Pakistan v England: Rehan Ahmed takes 5 wickets to depart vacationers on brink of win

|Third Test, Karachi (day three of five)
|Pakistan 304 (Babar 78) & 216 (Ahmed 5-48)
|England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) & 112-2 (Duckett 50)
|England need another 55 runs to win
Rehan Ahmed’s stunning five-wicket haul left England on the verge of victory in the third Test against Pakistan and a historic clean sweep.
Ahmed, the 18-year-old making his debut as the youngest man to play a Test for England, ripped through the home batting on the third day in Karachi.
His 5-48 made him the youngest leg-spinner to take a five-wicket haul in a men’s Test. He was the architect of a Pakistan collapse of seven wickets for 52 runs.
Jack Leach had earlier raised the prospect of a three-day finish with three wickets in the first hour, only for half-centuries from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel to delay England.
But Ahmed, held back until the 43rd over of the day, had Babar caught at mid-wicket to send Pakistan tumbling…