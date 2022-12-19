Pakistan v England: Rehan Ahmed takes 5 wickets to depart vacationers on brink of win

Rehan Ahmed became the youngest debutant to take a five-wicket haul in a men’s Test

Third Test, Karachi (day three of five) Pakistan 304 (Babar 78) & 216 (Ahmed 5-48) England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) & 112-2 (Duckett 50) England need another 55 runs to win Scorecard

Rehan Ahmed’s stunning five-wicket haul left England on the verge of victory in the third Test against Pakistan and a historic clean sweep.

Ahmed, the 18-year-old making his debut as the youngest man to play a Test for England, ripped through the home batting on the third day in Karachi.

His 5-48 made him the youngest leg-spinner to take a five-wicket haul in a men’s Test. He was the architect of a Pakistan collapse of seven wickets for 52 runs.

Jack Leach had earlier raised the prospect of a three-day finish with three wickets in the first hour, only for half-centuries from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel to delay England.

But Ahmed, held back until the 43rd over of the day, had Babar caught at mid-wicket to send Pakistan tumbling…