Pakistan v England: Rehan Ahmed to change into youngest man to play for England

Venue: Karachi Date: 17-21 December (05:00 GMT)

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will become the youngest man to play Test cricket for England after being handed a debut in the third Test against Pakistan.

The 18-year-old breaks the record of legendary Yorkshire batter Brian Close, which has stood since 1949.

Ahmed and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes come into the side in Karachi in place of pace bowler James Anderson and all-rounder Will Jacks.

England have already won the series and are looking for a 3-0 clean sweep.

No visiting team has ever beaten Pakistan 3-0 in their country, while England have only ever earned three previous clean sweeps in away Test series of three matches or more.

Leicestershire’s Ahmed will be aged 18 years and 126 days when the Test begins on Saturday. Former captain Close was 18 years and 149 days when he played against New…