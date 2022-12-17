Pakistan v England: Rehan Ahmed’s promising debut in Karachi

Rehan Ahmed only made his first-class debut in May

Rehan Ahmed is younger than Facebook, Strictly Come Dancing and professional T20 cricket.

His father is only two years older than James Anderson, who was playing in his 10th Test on the day Ahmed was born. Club cricketers everywhere will have owned pieces of kit for longer than he has been alive.

In cricketing terms, leg-spinner Ahmed has always done things in a hurry.

He was bowling googlies, flippers and sliders before the age of 10. By 11 he was dismissing England captains past and present, Alastair Cook and Ben Stokes, in the nets at Lord’s. A year later he was impressing the late, great Shane Warne.

Now, at 18 years and 126 days, he has played Test cricket at a younger age than any other man to pull on an England shirt. You have to go back to 1899 to find an England player with fewer than Ahmed’s three first-class matches on Test debut.

For someone used to moving through life at pace, Ahmed actually found his feet in Test cricket by…