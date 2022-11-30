Pakistan v England: Touring squad affected by virus earlier than first Rawalpindi Take a look at

The England squad had a full training session in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

The England squad, including captain Ben Stokes, has been affected by a virus on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Around 14 members of the travelling party of players and coaches were advised to rest at the hotel on Wednesday.

About half of the playing squad of 16 has been hit, with only five taking part in an optional training session.

The first match in the three-Test series begins on Thursday (05:00 GMT).

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone is due to make his Test debut for England, while opener Ben Duckett has been recalled to play his first Test in six years.

Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Keaton Jennings were the players at training on Wednesday, while head coach…