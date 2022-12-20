Pakistan v England: Vacationers safe historic 3-0 sweep in Karachi

Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett shared an unbroken stand of 73

Third Test, Karachi (day four of five) Pakistan 304 (Babar 78) & 216 (Ahmed 5-48) England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64) & 170-2 (Duckett 82*) England won by eight wickets Scorecard

England completed a historic 3-0 clean sweep over Pakistan inside 40 minutes on the fourth day of the final Test in Karachi.

Needing 55 more runs, England took only 11.1 overs to reach their target of 167.

Ben Duckett ended 82 not out, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 35, the two left-handers sharing an unbroken partnership of 73.

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, become the first visiting team to win three matches in a series in this country.

It also caps a year in which England have undergone a remarkable transformation under captain Ben Stokes – this is their ninth win in 10 matches since Stokes took charge.

Attention will now turn to next summer, when England will attempt to regain the Ashes from Australia.

Stokes’ side play two…