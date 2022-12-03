Pakistan v England: Vacationers take cost in Rawalpindi

Will Jacks has bowled 33 overs on his debut Test so far

First Test, Rawalpindi (day three of five) England 657 all out: Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107 Pakistan 499-7: Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 3-132 Pakistan trail by 158 runs Scorecard

England’s determination and persistence was rewarded with crucial late wickets on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan.

In back-breaking conditions on a lifeless pitch in Rawalpindi, the tourists looked set to be frustrated by a classy century from home captain Babar Azam.

But when Babar slashed Will Jacks to point to depart for 132, James Anderson followed up by removing Mohammed Rizwan, before debutant Jacks had Naseem Shah caught at deep mid-wicket.

That gave off-spinner Jacks 3-132 and put Pakistan on 499-7 at the close, still 158 behind.

It was nothing more than England deserved on a day when they tried everything to conjure chances despite the minimal assistance on offer.

Saturday began with Abdullah Shafique and…