Pakistan v England: Vacationers wait to be taught if sequence begins on Thursday

Harry Brook was one of only five England players who trained on Wednesday

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England are waiting to learn if their historic Test series against Pakistan can begin as planned on Thursday.

The first match of the three-Test series in Rawalpindi could be delayed by a day after half of the touring party was struck by illness.

The Test series is England’s first in Pakistan in 17 years – they halted tours to the country following a gun attack on the Sri Lanka team in 2009.

A decision on the first day’s play is due early on Thursday morning.

The match is scheduled to commence at 05:00 GMT, with a call on whether the first day will go ahead or not likely come no later than two hours before that.

Talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were held…