Pakistan v England: Vacationers win thriller in Multan to seal collection

Fast bowler Mark Wood starred on the fourth day in Multan

Second Test, Multan (day four of five) England 281 (Duckett 63; Abrar 7-114) & 275 (Brook 108; Abrar 4-120) Pakistan 202 (Babar 75; Leach 4-98) & 328 (Shakeel 94; Wood 4-65) England won by 26 runs Scorecard

England pulled off another sensational victory in Pakistan, winning the second Test by 26 runs to seal a historic series triumph.

Mark Wood took three crucial wickets on the fourth day in Multan just as Pakistan were closing in on what would have been a superb chase of 355.

At 290-5, Wood had Mohammad Nawaz caught down the leg side for 45 then, one run later, did the same to dismiss Salman Agha for 94, but only after a lengthy deliberation by the third umpire.

Abrar Ahmed was caught at cover off James Anderson and Wood splattered the stumps of Zahid Mahmood at pace in excess of 90mph for his fourth wicket of the innings.

Though Agha Salman kept tension high with regular boundaries, Ollie Robinson had number 11 Mohammad Ali caught behind to…