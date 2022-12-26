Pakistan v New Zealand: Babar Azam breaks 16-year Pakistan report for many runs in calendar yr

Babar’s 161 against New Zealand contained 15 fours and one six

First Test, National Stadium, Karachi (day one): Pakistan 317-5: Babar 161*, Sarfaraz 86 New Zealand: Yet to bat Scorecard

Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke a 16 year record as he became his country’s highest run scorer in a calendar year.

He was 161 not out at the end of the first day of the two-Test series with New Zealand in Karachi to take his 2022 tally to 2,485 runs across all formats.

In doing so, the 28-year-old surpassed Mohammad Yousuf’s 2,435 in 2006.

Babar, who helped his side to 317-5 in their first innings against the Kiwis, also has the most runs in Tests this year with 1,170 runs in nine matches.

New Zealand failed to take two chances to dismiss the Pakistan skipper, with Daryl Mitchell spilling a catch at first slip when Babar was on 12 and fielder Devon Conway missing the stumps when the batter was well short of his crease on 54.

It was also Babar’s 25th international score in excess of 50 during the calendar…