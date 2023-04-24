Pakistan v New Zealand: Mark Chapman’s century helps vacationers draw T20 collection

Mark Chapman (left) led New Zealand from 26-3 to their second highest successful chase in T20 history

Fifth T20 International, Rawalpindi Pakistan 193-5 (20 overs): Rizwan 98* (62); Tickner 3-33 New Zealand 194-4 (19.2 overs): Chapman 104* (57), Neesham 45* (25); Imad 2-21 New Zealand won by six wickets Scorecard

Mark Chapman’s sublime unbeaten century helped New Zealand chase down 194 to beat Pakistan and draw their five-match T20 international series 2-2.

Chapman smashed 104 not out off 57 balls to record his maiden T20 international ton as the Black Caps won by six wickets in Rawalpindi.

It is New Zealand’s second-highest successful chase in T20s, after they made 202-5 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Chapman was supported superbly by Jimmy Neesham, who cracked 45 not out off 25.

The pair put on the highest fifth-wicket stand in men’s T20 internationals, with an unbeaten 121 off just 58 balls.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan earlier fell just short of his second T20 international century as he…