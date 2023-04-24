Pakistan v New Zealand: Mark Chapman’s century helps vacationers draw T20 collection

New Zealand batters Mark Chapman (left) and Jimmy Neesham (right) clasp hands after beating Pakistan


Mark Chapman (left) led New Zealand from 26-3 to their second highest successful chase in T20 history
Fifth T20 International, Rawalpindi
Pakistan 193-5 (20 overs): Rizwan 98* (62); Tickner 3-33
New Zealand 194-4 (19.2 overs): Chapman 104* (57), Neesham 45* (25); Imad 2-21
New Zealand won by six wickets
Scorecard

Mark Chapman’s sublime unbeaten century helped New Zealand chase down 194 to beat Pakistan and draw their five-match T20 international series 2-2.

Chapman smashed 104 not out off 57 balls to record his maiden T20 international ton as the Black Caps won by six wickets in Rawalpindi.

It is New Zealand’s second-highest successful chase in T20s, after they made 202-5 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Chapman was supported superbly by Jimmy Neesham, who cracked 45 not out off 25.

The pair put on the highest fifth-wicket stand in men’s T20 internationals, with an unbeaten 121 off just 58 balls.

